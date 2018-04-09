Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities analysts expect Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to report sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $677.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.22 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The solar energy provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 2.94%. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase cut Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Axiom Securities cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on Canadian Solar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Cowen set a $18.00 price objective on Canadian Solar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 116,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $19.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,698 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 11.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,588 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,707 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,480 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,902 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc is a solar power company. The Company is a provider of solar power products, services and system solutions with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia and Asia. Its segments include module segment, energy development segment and electricity generation segment.

