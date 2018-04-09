Zacks: Brokerages Expect Casa Systems Inc (CASA) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) will post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.23. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $34.21.

In other Casa Systems news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $3,250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jerry Guo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc is provides a software-centric infrastructure solutions. In addition, the Company offers solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom and wireless networks. Its products include axyom software platform, delivery platforms, multi-service applications, capacity expansion products.

