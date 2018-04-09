Zacks: Brokerages Expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (CATB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.22). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

CATB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.76. 133,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,355. The firm has a market cap of $51.39, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.68. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $3.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 293,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 45,476 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics based on its Safely Metabolized And Rationally Targeted (SMART), a linker drug discovery platform. The SMART linker drug discovery platform enables to engineer product candidates that can modulate multiple targets in a disease.

