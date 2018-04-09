Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Analysts forecast that Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.00. Jernigan Capital posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 123.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jernigan Capital.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 million. Jernigan Capital had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 117.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley set a $25.00 price objective on Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $22.00 price objective on Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of JCAP traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 97,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,003. Jernigan Capital has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $261.21, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is 129.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 756,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,376,000 after acquiring an additional 153,387 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 645,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 102,347 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 569,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 164,616 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 488,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 35,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company provides capital to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. It intends to generate long-term returns on development property investments through a fixed rate of interest on its invested capital together with an interest in the positive cash flows of the self-storage development from operations, sales and/or refinancings.

