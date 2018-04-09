Zacks: Brokerages Expect Owens Corning (OC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will report sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.54 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

In other news, VP Ava Harter sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $92,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnaud Genis sold 59,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,841,874.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,357,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $676,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,051 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Owens Corning by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,155,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,206,000 after purchasing an additional 849,871 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Owens Corning by 22.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,798,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,112,000 after purchasing an additional 328,726 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 671,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,778,000 after purchasing an additional 256,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Owens Corning by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,714,000 after purchasing an additional 222,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

OC stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.67. 831,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,979. The firm has a market cap of $9,039.25, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $96.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/zacks-brokerages-expect-owens-corning-oc-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-1-61-billion.html.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.