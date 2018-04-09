Zacks: Brokerages Expect Primo Water Co. (PRMW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. Primo Water reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Primo Water.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on Primo Water and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Primo Water by 20.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Primo Water during the third quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primo Water stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $12.22. 85,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,735. The stock has a market cap of $377.76, a P/E ratio of -43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $13.86.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation (Primo) provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers. The Company’s products are sold through various retailers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Primo Water (Water) and Primo Dispensers (Dispensers).

