Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.03. Tupperware Brands reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $588.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.99 million. Tupperware Brands had a positive return on equity of 160.65% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Tupperware Brands to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tupperware Brands from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Tupperware Brands from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

NYSE:TUP opened at $48.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2,473.04, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.57. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $46.14 and a 52-week high of $74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Roehlk sold 2,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $124,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,765 shares in the company, valued at $422,338.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 138,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 846,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,314,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 285,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,636,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 66.1% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/zacks-brokerages-expect-tupperware-brands-co-tup-will-announce-earnings-of-1-06-per-share-updated.html.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation is a global direct-to-consumer company. The Company operates through five segments in three geographic regions: Europe (Europe, Africa and the Middle East), Asia Pacific and the Americas. Its segments are Europe, Asia Pacific, Tupperware North America, Beauty North America and South America.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.