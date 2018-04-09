Zacks: Culp, Inc. (CULP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $34.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.43 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Culp an industry rank of 220 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CULP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Culp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of Culp (NYSE CULP) traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.23. Culp has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $34.05.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Culp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $85.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.56 million. equities research analysts expect that Culp will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufacturers, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

