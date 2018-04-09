Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Astronics to $39.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Astronics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their target price on shares of Astronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Astronics has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $49.45. The firm has a market cap of $992.38, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Astronics had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $171.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. research analysts anticipate that Astronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astronics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $88,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $718,820. 16.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

