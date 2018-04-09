Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bemis (BMS) to Hold

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Bemis projects earnings per share in fiscal 2018 will be in the range of $2.75-$2.90 which includes an expected 31 cents benefit related to the U.S. tax reform. The mid-point of the range reflects an 18% year-over-year rise in earnings. The guidance reflects the benefit from the U.S. tax reform and the company’s initiatives to improve cost structure through the Agility plan. The plan includes optimizing manufacturing capacity, consolidating office space, and reducing SG&A cost structure and other costs. Further, Bemis's focus on capital expenditures will drive growth. Moreover, the company outperformed the industry over the past three months driven by these actions. However, Bemis’ performance might be impacted by the escalating raw material prices in the near term. The company is also facing challenges in its Latin American operations.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BMS. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Bemis in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bemis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bemis from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bemis from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bemis from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.08.

Shares of BMS stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.98. 91,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,241. The firm has a market cap of $3,969.26, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. Bemis has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.34 million. Bemis had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. analysts expect that Bemis will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bemis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Bemis in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,671,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bemis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,935,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Bemis by 262.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 51,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its position in Bemis by 1,038.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 368,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 336,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

