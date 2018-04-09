BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “BP has rallied 15.6% over the past year, outperforming the industry’s 9.7% gain. During 2017, the leading integrated energy firm brought online seven key upstream projects. In fact, fourth-quarter 2017 production touched the highest mark since the January-to-March quarter of 2011. BP is also expected to bring online five more developments in 2018. All these projects along with the developments placed online during 2016 will likely help the energy giant add 800,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to net production capacity by 2020. However, the oil spill incident of 2010 in the BP-operated Macondo prospect continues to affect the company. BP anticipates cash out flow related to the incident of $3 billion through 2018 against the prior projection of slightly more than $2 billion. Moreover, BP’s reliance on Russia and offshore activity worldwide increases uncertainty given sanctions and low oil prices.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Vetr lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.43 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Societe Generale upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut BP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.26.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $41.76 on Friday. BP has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $138,211.81, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). BP had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $67.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that BP will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BP by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444,903 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $270,881,000 after acquiring an additional 950,489 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,386,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $268,441,000 after purchasing an additional 32,693 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,801,144 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $243,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BP by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,727,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $197,908,000 after purchasing an additional 641,751 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of BP by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,270,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $179,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,709 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

