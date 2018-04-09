Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Concho Resources (CXO) to Hold

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Concho Resources shares have gained 1.8% over the last year, against the Zacks Oil & Gas U.S. Exploration & Production industry's decrease of 16.4% over the same time period. The company's core operations are focused in the prolific Permian basin, providing this large-cap E&P with an enviable acreage of low-risk top-tier assets and a multiyear drilling inventory. With the recently announced $9.5 billion RSP Permian acquisition, the company will be able to further bolster its scale and leadership position in the region. And while Concho's track record of production growth remains strong, it has been achieved at a competitive cost structure. Despite all the above-mentioned positives, service cost inflation and lack of geographical diversification keep us on the sidelines. Thus, we see limited upside from current levels and take a cautious stance on CXO shares.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. KLR Group lowered Concho Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $167.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $173.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

Concho Resources stock traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $135.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $19,919.95, a P/E ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 0.97. Concho Resources has a twelve month low of $106.73 and a twelve month high of $162.91.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $780.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.51 million. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 36.97%. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Concho Resources news, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $5,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 737,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,303,173.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP E Joseph Wright sold 83,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.27, for a total value of $12,418,946.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,614,666.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 325.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

