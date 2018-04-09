Zacks Investment Research Lowers Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Hold

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MNRO. BidaskClub cut Monro Muffler Brake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Monro Muffler Brake from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Monro Muffler Brake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Monro Muffler Brake stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.10. 360,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,103. Monro Muffler Brake has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,821.76, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Monro Muffler Brake had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Monro Muffler Brake’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Monro Muffler Brake will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 3,000 shares of Monro Muffler Brake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Mccluski sold 10,000 shares of Monro Muffler Brake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 181,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 47.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Monro Muffler Brake during the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 45.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter.

WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Hold” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-monro-mnro-to-hold-updated-updated-updated.html.

Monro Muffler Brake Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Muffler Brake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro Muffler Brake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.