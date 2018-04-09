Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) to Hold

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) is a leading global provider of engineered solutions & advanced materials. From their origins as paper-making experts during the Renaissance to their cutting-edge technologies that solve today’s modern business challenges, SWM has consistently demonstrated a forward-looking approach to helping their customers succeed. In recent years, as they focused on expanding their reach beyond fiber-based materials, SWM established & grew its Advanced Materials & Structures platform to include expertise and capabilities in resin-based technologies and materials. As part of this effort, SWM acquired and integrated several global leaders specializing in market-leading netting & high-performance TPU films, including Argotec, Conwed Plastics and DelStar Technologies. SWM also acquired its subsidiary Filtrexx International, a global leader in the research & development of sustainable, compost-based solutions for erosion control and storm water management. “

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,205.30, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $48.06.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWM. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,112,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,449,000 after acquiring an additional 192,842 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 250,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after buying an additional 113,446 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,712,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,680,000 after buying an additional 100,368 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,535,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,912,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,477,000 after buying an additional 66,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

