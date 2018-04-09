Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, “Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. Sensient employ advanced technologies to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceutical excipients, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. Sensient uses advanced proprietary technologies to produce a broad range of innovative products. Sensient is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of flavor and fragrance systems for the food, beverage, personal care and household-products industries. Sensient is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of colors for businesses worldwide. Sensient provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients, such as colors, flavors and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Gabelli upgraded Sensient Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Sensient Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Off Wall Street began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Shares of SXT opened at $69.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,994.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.39. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $65.60 and a 1 year high of $84.98.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $328.87 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.10 per share, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hank Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $143,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXT. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. The Company uses technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals.

