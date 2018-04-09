Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company designs, develops, and commercializes products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its products include t:slim Insulin Delivery System. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.02, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.32. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The medical device company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dick Allen bought 25,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $99,091.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kim D. Blickenstaff bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 850,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,091. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,233,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 32,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.46% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

