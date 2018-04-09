Zacks Investment Research Lowers Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASMB. Jefferies Group increased their target price on Assembly Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.25.

NASDAQ:ASMB traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 85,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,625. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, Director William R. Ringo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $152,550. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $161,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 221.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 134,513 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 107,065 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/zacks-investment-research-lowers-assembly-biosciences-asmb-to-hold-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.