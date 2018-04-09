AutoZone (AZO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “AutoZone’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the second-quarter fiscal 2018. Compared to the year-ago figures, both earnings per share and revenues were higher. The company uses its significant cash flow to open new stores every year. During the quarter, it opened 35, three and two new stores in the United States, Mexico and Brazil, respectively. Also, a strong cash flow enables it to pursue aggressively share repurchase Programs. However, a continuous rise in capital and operating expenses as a result of the frequent opening of distribution centers is a concern for AutoZone. Also, in the last three months, the company’s shares have underperformed in the industry it belongs to.”

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AZO. Credit Suisse Group set a $790.00 price target on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a neutral rating for the company. UBS reissued a buy rating and set a $750.00 price objective (down from $810.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AutoZone and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut AutoZone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $758.72.

AutoZone stock traded down $5.26 on Wednesday, hitting $615.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,905.43, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.15. AutoZone has a one year low of $491.13 and a one year high of $797.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by ($0.34). AutoZone had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 88.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that AutoZone will post 48.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoZone news, insider James C. Griffith sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,301.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.37, for a total value of $577,473.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,631.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in AutoZone by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,052,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in AutoZone by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

