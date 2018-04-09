Zacks Investment Research Lowers Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage, immuno oncology biopharmaceutical. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of non-chemotherapy, immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CKPT stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.66 and a PE ratio of -4.30.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.39% and a negative net margin of 1,316.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. research analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX.

