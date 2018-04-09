Gree (GREZF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gree (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Gree, Inc. operates as a social network service. The company’s business consists of Games, Commerce and Lifestyle, Community and Media, Advertising and Online Video as well as Investment. Gree, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Gree stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Gree has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/zacks-investment-research-lowers-gree-grezf-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

About Gree

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in mobile games, media, advertising, and investment businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games through App Store and Google Play; and browser-based games, as well as engages in IT businesses, including services and media.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gree (GREZF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.