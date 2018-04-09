Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Sell

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is involved in the research and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, which focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its product candidate consists of BC-3781, developed for the treatment of serious skin infections and bacterial pneumonia caused by MRSA and other drug resistant bacteria; BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin antibiotic which are in different clinical trial. Nabriva Therapeutics AG is based in Vienna, Austria. “

NBRV has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabriva Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $164.49, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,370.53% and a negative return on equity of 88.66%. equities analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 26,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. 55.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/zacks-investment-research-lowers-nabriva-therapeutics-nbrv-to-sell-updated-updated.html.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in engaged in the research and development of novel anti-infectives to treat serious infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. The Company’s medicinal chemistry has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations of its lead product candidate, lefamulin.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.