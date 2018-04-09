New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $15.00 price target on New Mountain Finance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

NYSE:NMFC opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1,013.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.54.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.94 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 55.29%. research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alfred F. Hurley, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Hamwee purchased 20,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,948.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 557,831 shares of company stock valued at $7,449,774 in the last three months. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,433,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,968,000 after purchasing an additional 624,303 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,967,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 265,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 180,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,604,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,109,000 after acquiring an additional 167,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities.

