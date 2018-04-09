Regis (RGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Regis in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Regis stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. 128,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.50, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.36. Regis has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $308.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.30 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. research analysts forecast that Regis will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regis news, Director David Patrick Williams bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,345.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Regis by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 240,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regis in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Regis by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,057,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Regis in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through four segments: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. Its salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services.

