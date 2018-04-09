Select Medical (SEM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates specialty hospitals and outpatient rehabilitation clinics. The company’s Specialty Hospital segment offers long-term acute care hospital services and inpatient acute rehabilitative hospital care services. Its Outpatient Rehabilitation segment operates clinics and provides physical, occupational, and speech rehabilitation services. The company also provides medical rehabilitation services on a contract basis to nursing homes, hospitals, assisted living and senior care centers, schools, and work sites. The Mission of Select Medical Corporation is to ensure high-quality health care and cost-effective outcomes by providing specialty inpatient long-term acute care and rehabilitation, and outpatient rehabilitation services. The company is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SEM. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities raised Select Medical from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Select Medical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Select Medical from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE SEM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 578,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,866. The company has a market cap of $2,407.17, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $19.77.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Medical news, insider Scott A. Romberger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,105,000. Affinity Wealth Management bought a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,748,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Select Medical by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,578,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,107,000 after buying an additional 1,891,100 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/zacks-investment-research-lowers-select-medical-sem-to-hold-updated-updated-updated.html.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Medical (SEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.