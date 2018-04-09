Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Ifs Securities raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.91. 403,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $212.66, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of -0.64.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $243.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.93 million. equities analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $1,056,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

