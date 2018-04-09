Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on Whitestone REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Ladenburg Thalmann reiterated a hold rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut Whitestone REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 price objective on Whitestone REIT and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Whitestone REIT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Whitestone REIT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 244,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,653. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.65, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.59 million. sell-side analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.20%.

In related news, VP Christine J. Mastandrea acquired 2,500 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 112,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,938.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whitestone REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whitestone REIT during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Whitestone REIT during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Whitestone REIT by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Whitestone REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/zacks-investment-research-lowers-whitestone-reit-wsr-to-sell-updated-updated-updated.html.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality ?E-commerce resistant? neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment not typically readily available online to their respective communities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whitestone REIT (WSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.