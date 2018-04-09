Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Ares Commercial Real stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 165,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,560. The stock has a market cap of $354.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.59. Ares Commercial Real has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $14.22.

Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 million. Ares Commercial Real had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Stephen Benjamin bought 12,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $156,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 21,783 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real during the 3rd quarter valued at about $850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real by 505.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 40,626 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 308,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 44,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments.

