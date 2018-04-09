Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Blue Apron (APRN) to “Buy”

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded Blue Apron from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Blue Apron in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.43 to $3.31 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

Shares of NYSE APRN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.77. 1,404,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,430. Blue Apron has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $338.75 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.13 million. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 787.55% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. Blue Apron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Blue Apron will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ilia M. Papas sold 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $346,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 140,833 shares in the company, valued at $366,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Benjamin C. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,666 shares of company stock worth $853,665.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 3,473.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 79,157 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,030,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blue Apron by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 44,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Blue Apron by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,222,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,136 shares in the last quarter. 11.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

