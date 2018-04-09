Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm presently has a $7.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dawson Geophysical Company offers onshore seismic data acquisition services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D and multi-component seismic data for oil and gas companies. Dawson Operating Company, formerly known as Dawson Geophysical Company, is headquartered in Midland, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dawson Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ DWSN traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. 17,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,271. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $136.64, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.19. Dawson Geophysical has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $7.12.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.53 million. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. equities research analysts anticipate that Dawson Geophysical will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 606.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,692 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 261.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 37,771 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,002,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 194,298 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-dawson-geophysical-dwsn-to-buy-updated-updated-updated.html.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the continental United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dawson Geophysical (DWSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.