Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Impax missed estimates for both the counts in the fourth quarter of 2017. However, the company’s epinephrine auto-injector sales have picked up. Meanwhile, Impax is taking steps to reduce costs and improve efficiencies, which may save an estimated $130 million by the end of 2019. The merger with Amneal Pharma is a positive for Impax as it will have a diverse pipeline with more than 300 products under review or late stage development. Shares of the company outperformed the industry in a year’s time. However, Impax faces competition in the brand product market from Parkinson’s disease and CNS disorder focused large pharmaceutical companies. Impax’s Generics segment underperformed in 2017, due to significant pricing erosion complemented by erosion in volume.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IPXL. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Impax Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 target price on Impax Laboratories and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a $19.00 target price on Impax Laboratories and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Impax Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Impax Laboratories from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Impax Laboratories currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.91.

Impax Laboratories stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. 524,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,154. The firm has a market cap of $1,401.10, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Impax Laboratories has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.13 million. Impax Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 60.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Impax Laboratories will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPXL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Impax Laboratories by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,911 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in Impax Laboratories by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 76,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 28,830 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Impax Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Impax Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Impax Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Impax Laboratories

Impax Laboratories, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of bioequivalent pharmaceutical products (generics), in addition to the development and marketing of branded products. Its segments include Impax Generics and Impax Specialty Pharma.

