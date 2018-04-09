Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

UEPS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

UEPS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,582. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $533.09, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Herman Kotze bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Stefan Seabrooke bought 53,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $521,932.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 195,500 shares of company stock worth $2,036,511. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,074,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 23,933 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 508,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 33,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 75,185 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 323,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 136,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 321,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 214,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels.

