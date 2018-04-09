Sundance Energy Australia (SNDE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sundance Energy Australia (NASDAQ:SNDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The firm presently has a $5.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNDE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sundance Energy Australia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sundance Energy Australia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Sundance Energy Australia in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sundance Energy Australia in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sundance Energy Australia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sundance Energy Australia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

Sundance Energy Australia stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. Sundance Energy Australia has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-sundance-energy-australia-snde-to-buy-updated-updated.html.

Sundance Energy Australia Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company's exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sundance Energy Australia (SNDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sundance Energy Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundance Energy Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.