Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Xilinx (XLNX) to Buy

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage presently has a $79.00 price target on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Xilinx designs and manufactures a broad range of high-performance, high-density programmable logic devices. Estimates for the company have remained stable of late. Moreover, the stock has outperformed the S&P 500 in the year-to-date period. We believe that rising demand for 28-nm, 20-nm and 16-nm nodes is positive for the company. Moreover, favorable product mix (higher Industrial, lower wireless) will help in gross margin expansion in the forthcoming quarter. We believe that Xilinx is well positioned to tap the opportunities arising from an increase in adoption of AI technologies, 5G connectivity, autonomous vehicles and IoTs, which will drive growth over the long-run. The company’s product launches should further aid revenues. Nonetheless, the company’s two biggest markets, India and China, are still facing the challenge of slow wireless deployments, which makes us slightly cautious about its Communication business.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Xilinx to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.16.

XLNX stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $78.02. The firm has a market cap of $16,894.24, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.58). Xilinx had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $1,516,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,853.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Tong sold 19,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $1,447,388.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,228.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,987 shares of company stock worth $3,271,984 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP).

