Zacks: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $100.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.87) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Overstock.com an industry rank of 226 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

OSTK has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Overstock.com from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. TheStreet cut Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,057.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Jonathan E. Johnson III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth $8,026,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth $3,195,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth $55,309,000. 60.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc is an online retailer and incubator of blockchain technology. Through its online retail business, the Company offers a range of price-competitive brand name, non-brand name and closeout products, including furniture, home decor, bedding and bath, housewares, jewelry and watches, apparel and designer accessories, health and beauty products, electronics and computers, and sporting goods.

