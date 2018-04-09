Zcash (ZEC) Market Cap Hits $652.27 Million

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $177.87 or 0.02635350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including The Rock Trading, Bitfinex, Exmo and CoinEx. Zcash has a market cap of $652.27 million and $33.50 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00608055 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00363844 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00061218 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00120001 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00211954 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 3,667,156 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, reciever, ammount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place. Block explorer data from https://explorer.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling Zcash

Zcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, The Rock Trading, Bithumb, Mercatox, OKEx, Upbit, Coinrail, Coinroom, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Cryptomate, LocalTrade, Lbank, BCEX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Abucoins, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Qryptos, Bitfinex, Kraken, CEX.IO, Binance, Tux Exchange, Allcoin, Altcoin Trader, Gate.io, GOPAX, WEX, Huobi, CoinEx, Exmo, YoBit, BigONE, Cryptopia, C-CEX, Bitlish and Bit-Z. It is not possible to buy Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

