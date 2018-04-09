ZClassic Hits Market Cap of $15.19 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $4.10 or 0.00060829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $15.19 million and $348,469.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00608586 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.54 or 0.02635520 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00359343 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00120001 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00212874 BTC.

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 3,706,050 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

