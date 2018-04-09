Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Shares of Zealand Pharma stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.88. 5,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,800. Zealand Pharma has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $448.97 and a PE ratio of -10.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEAL. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,152,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,185,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Zealand Pharma by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 302,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zealand Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zealand Pharma (ZEAL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/zealand-pharma-a-s-american-depositary-shares-zeal-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated-updated.html.

Zealand Pharma Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zealand Pharma (ZEAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.