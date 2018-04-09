Sterling Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,964,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,942,000 after acquiring an additional 152,422 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,275,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,447,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 793,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,319,000 after buying an additional 13,316 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 107.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 792,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,073,000 after buying an additional 411,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,382,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Northcoast Research set a $162.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.89.

ZBRA opened at $135.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.06. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $86.82 and a twelve month high of $148.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,212.18, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.21. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Jim L. Kaput sold 4,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $709,352.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,839.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $208,556.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at $787,391.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,780 shares of company stock worth $8,029,513. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) products worldwide. It offers AIDC products, including mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification device readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, and real-time location systems; related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables; and software utilities and applications.

