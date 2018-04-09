Zeitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.72 Million (ZEIT)

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Zeitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, YoBit, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Zeitcoin has traded up 32.8% against the dollar. Zeitcoin has a total market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $15,747.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded up 202.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000219 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin (CRYPTO:ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,193,397 coins. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net. Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336.

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

