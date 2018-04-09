Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zimmer Biomet earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.0584757966117 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,366.99, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $133.49.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, April 2nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.35.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 20,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $2,414,774.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan C. Hanson purchased 25,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,001,215.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/zimmer-biomet-zbh-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.