Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ziopharm Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to report $1.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ziopharm Oncology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 million and the highest is $1.60 million. Ziopharm Oncology reported sales of $1.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ziopharm Oncology will report full-year sales of $1.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $6.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.39 million per share, with estimates ranging from $6.39 million to $6.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ziopharm Oncology.

Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

ZIOP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ziopharm Oncology in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ziopharm Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ziopharm Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ziopharm Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ziopharm Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ziopharm Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $4.20. 727,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,863. Ziopharm Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $615.16, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIOP. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ziopharm Oncology during the third quarter valued at $104,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ziopharm Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Ziopharm Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ziopharm Oncology during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Ziopharm Oncology by 127.5% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Ziopharm Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to cancer; and Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of T-cells using the (SB) system to rapidly reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion.

