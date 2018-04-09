Zo�s Kitchen (ZOES) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zo�s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, April 2nd.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zo�s Kitchen in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zo�s Kitchen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Zo�s Kitchen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.93.

Zo�s Kitchen stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 178,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,575. Zo�s Kitchen has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.77, a P/E ratio of -144.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Zo�s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Zo�s Kitchen had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Zo�s Kitchen will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Zo�s Kitchen news, major shareholder Misada Capital Flagship Fund L acquired 360,000 shares of Zo�s Kitchen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,421,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZOES. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zo�s Kitchen by 429.3% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 923,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,439,000 after purchasing an additional 748,950 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zo�s Kitchen in the third quarter valued at $7,075,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Zo�s Kitchen in the fourth quarter valued at $4,391,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zo�s Kitchen by 350.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 222,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zo�s Kitchen by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 304,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 214,809 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zo�s Kitchen

Zoe's Kitchen, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates a chain of fast-casual restaurants. It operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line, end-cap, and free-standing restaurants. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated owned and franchised 249 restaurants in 20 states of the United States.

