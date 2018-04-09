Canaccord Genuity Increases Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Price Target to GBX 570

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 550 ($7.77) to GBX 570 ($8.06) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zotefoams stock traded up GBX 32 ($0.45) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 562 ($7.94). 52,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,457. Zotefoams has a 12 month low of GBX 280 ($3.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 532 ($7.52).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.02 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $1.91.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

