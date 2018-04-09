ZrCoin Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $34,727.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00013293 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00748402 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00176056 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037886 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00051398 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,894 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,807,146 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is not currently possible to purchase ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

