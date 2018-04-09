ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th.

OTCMKTS:ZTCOY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471. ZTE has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13,097.91, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.18%. equities research analysts predict that ZTE will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and infrastructure products; optical transmission products, such as WDM-OTN and MSTP; data communication products comprising Ethernet switch, IPTN, router and BMSG, and SDN and NFV products; and microwave products.

