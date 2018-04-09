Zumiez (ZUMZ) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) in a report issued on Friday, March 16th. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s FY2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zumiez and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,166. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $628.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). Zumiez had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $308.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Zumiez will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas D. Campion sold 140,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $3,510,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth $142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter worth $199,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 12.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, including its subsidiaries, is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear and other lifestyles. The Company operates under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.

