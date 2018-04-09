Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,939 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $55,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 172.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,705,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243,246 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,623,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,144,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312,459 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 95,700.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,281,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,738 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 415.5% in the third quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,560,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,844 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Holston sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $770,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $3,697,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,458.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $5,026,025. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.16. 23,236,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,137,021. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $143,868.70, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

