Zurcoin Market Cap Hits $141,622.00 (CRYPTO:ZUR)

Zurcoin (CURRENCY:ZUR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Zurcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zurcoin has a market cap of $141,622.00 and $63.00 worth of Zurcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zurcoin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002213 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014982 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Zurcoin

Zurcoin (ZUR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Zurcoin’s total supply is 87,653,034 coins. Zurcoin’s official website is shai102.wix.com/zurcoin.

Buying and Selling Zurcoin

Zurcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Zurcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zurcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zurcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

