�lectricit� de France (EDF) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Analysts

Goldman Sachs set a €14.00 ($17.28) target price on �lectricit� de France (EPA:EDF) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

�lectricit� de France stock opened at €11.19 ($13.81) on Friday. �lectricit� de France has a fifty-two week low of €7.33 ($9.05) and a fifty-two week high of €12.48 ($15.41).

�lectricit� de France Company Profile

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

