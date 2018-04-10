-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVR Refining (CVRR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CVR Refining’s earnings. CVR Refining posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Refining will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CVR Refining.

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.50). CVR Refining had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVRR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CVR Refining in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised CVR Refining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Refining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Tudor Pickering cut CVR Refining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CVR Refining in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CVR Refining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVRR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CVR Refining by 150.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 107,130 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVR Refining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,240,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CVR Refining by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,472,000 after buying an additional 835,666 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in CVR Refining by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 34,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CVR Refining by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 218,160 shares in the last quarter. 14.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVRR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.10. 184,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. CVR Refining has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,140.20, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. CVR Refining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

CVR Refining Company Profile

CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. It also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 570 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 130 crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.6 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity.

